Man 'slaps' car that failed to stop for pedestrians, both he and driver get criticised

A man did not hesitate to show his displeasure towards a car driver who failed to stop for pedestrians at a red light.

Stomper Lau Lau alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that occurred at Eu Tong Sen Street on Aug 10, at around 6pm.

In the video, the car driver can be seen ignoring the red light and continuing to make a left turn despite several pedestrians trying to cross the road.

This earns the car a few taps from a man in a red shirt, though the driver still does not stop.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions from netizens on both Facebook and YouTube.

While some said the car deserved the "slap", there are also those who felt that pedestrian had acted in a self-entitled manner and put himself in harm's way.

One user said: "Next time don't post online. People will end up calling you boliao and (having) nothing better to do. Just submit online to (Traffic Police) and let TP decide."

