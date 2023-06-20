Woman, 75, unconscious after accident, mini bus driver arrested

A 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital unconscious after getting hit by a minibus in Yishun on Tuesday morning (June 20).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 2 at around 8.10am.

The elderly pedestrian was unconscious when conveyed to hospital.

"A 52-year-old male mini bus driver was subsequently arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt," police added.

An eyewitness told Lianhe Zaobao that the woman was bleeding from the head. Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her when they arrived at the scene, but she was still unconscious even after 10 minutes.

"The woman remained unconscious and was unresponsive even after paramedics did CPR," said the eyewitness.

The woman is believed to have been crossing the road when she was hit by the minibus.

Police investigations are ongoing.