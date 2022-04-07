Man with stage 4 cancer sets up laksa stall with wife so she can support herself after his death

A laksa stall in Circuit Road has been getting the attention of local foodies recently.

And it’s not just for the food.

The stall – 88 Katong Laksa, at Circuit Road Hawker Centre – was highlighted in the Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, when it came to light that the owner is coping with stage 4 cancer.

The stall is helmed by the man and his wife.

Mr Melvin Chew, who posted about the stall on Facebook, also uploaded a video on TikTok that revealed the man had opened the stall so his wife could earn a living in the event of his death.

Despite his illness, the hawker said in the video that he is "okay" and wants to "hopefully live longer" and continue running the business with his wife.

His wife shared that she toils for 12 hours a day to run the stall. When asked if the work was tough, she responded: "When is earning a living not tough? I need to wake up early [to run this business]."

In the Facebook post, Mr Chew shared that he was at a loss for words upon hearing about the man's diagnosis, and respected the pair for their tenacity.

"After chatting with uncle and auntie I really respect them, both of their mentality are so strong. I know uncle is sick but I didn't expect it to be cancer 4th stage. (But) he is strong willed and will live to his fullest everyday.

“By setting up this hawker stall, auntie will have a business for herself, at least.”

Mr Chew urged the public to support the elderly couple's business, and praised their food as well.

The stall serves not just Katong laksa, but fishball noodles and chicken curry as well. The laksa paste is handmade and the cockles are big and fresh.

88 Katong Laksa

Blk 79 Circuit Road Hawker Center #01-49

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm