Man throws liquid on bus; victim claims it is his favorite parking lot

A bus driver claimed that a man threw liquid onto his bus because he parked in the latter’s favourite lot in a Tampines heavy vehicle carpark.

A video taken on Jan 31 and shared on Facebook page SG Roads Vigilante shows the man splashing some liquid on a bus.

The victim claimed that the man, who is another bus driver, favours the parking lot because it offers easy access to his motorbike that is parked at the adjacent lot.

And it seemed that others have experienced the same issue with the same man, going by those who commented on the post.

Some even claimed the liquid thrown was urine.

One netizen said: “This exact same driver and bus, same rubbish attitude and problem since months back. Splash urine, twist mirror, throw rubbish inside your bus. Glad that someone has caught him in action.”

Another claimed: “Happening for at least half a year already, throws urine, bends your mirrors and then ‘claim its an accident’.”

The victim did not state whether the liquid poured was indeed urine.