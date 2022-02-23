Man walks out into expressway traffic to save wounded wild boar

A man has been hailed as a hero for picking up and removing a wild boar from the middle of a busy road.

But was he really brave or foolhardy? And did he do the right thing?

A video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday (Feb 21). The post said it took place that day.

The video seems to have been taken from a car stopped on the shoulder of an expressway.

The man can be seen walking out into the middle of traffic and trying to pick up the animal which looks injured.

It is not easy, but after a while the boar stops struggling and he manages to move it on to the shoulder.

Two motorcyclists who stop behind him go on their way before he clears the left lane.

The man appears to have saved the boar’s life and prevented a possibly nasty accident, but he was also risking a bigger crash by endangering himself.

And surely, the two motorcyclists who seemed to be in such a hurry to get away should at least have stayed on with hazard lights on till he was out of danger.

If you come across injured wildlife, you can contact the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) or the National Park Board for help.