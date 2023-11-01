Man who allegedly molested 4 victims in one night among 8 men charged with outrage of modesty

Ameen Azeez Ansari molested four women at a club in Cecil Street on Oct 24.

A 19-year-old who allegedly molested four females in one night both inside and outside a club on Cecil Street was charged with six counts of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

Ameen Azeez Ansari was charged on Wednesday for the offences which occurred at about 2am on Oct 24, 2022.

He was among eight men who were charged in court on Wednesday for molestation offences. There are gag orders to protect the identities of the victims.

According to court documents, Ameen had allegedly touched an 18-year-old girl from her chest to her waist, and then touched her buttocks inside Cherry Discotheque.

He also allegedly grabbed another 18-year-old girl’s buttocks and kissed a 23-year-old woman once on her lips and touched one of her breasts inside the club.

He allegedly touched the 23-year-old woman’s breast again outside Keck Seng Tower where Cherry Discotheque is located.

He had also allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old girl’s waist and touched one of her breasts there.

Another man Dul Rahman Aziz, 54, was handed one molestation charge.

Dul Rahman Aziz allegedly touched the groin of a 17-year-old boy in a lift on Feb 12. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

He had allegedly touched the groin of a 17-year-old boy at about 6pm on Feb 12, 2023 in a lift at a HDB block.

Dul told the court that he was in the lift with his sister and the teenager who was helping them carry their groceries. He added the teenager had come towards him and that the contact made could have been an accident.

One of the other cases also involved a victim who was a minor.

On Oct 26, 2022 at about 8pm, a 51-year-old man allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a playground along Kampong Wak Hassan. The police said that a report was lodged the following day and officers arrested the man within 12 hours of the report.

There is a gag order on the man’s identity to protect the victim.

Three women were allegedly molested at Marina Bay Sands on separate occasions.

On Aug 26, 2023 at 11.40pm, Hamm Franz Gerhard Otto, 21, had allegedly slapped a 24-year-old woman’s left buttock at the nightclub Marquee. On Sept 10, 2023 at about 4am at the same club, Phua Xiao Zhong, 40, had allegedly swiped his hand in an upward motion over a 23-year-old woman’s crotch area while walking past her.

Hamm Franz Gerhard Otto (left) allegedly molested a woman at Marquee on Aug 26, and Phua Xiao Zhong allegedly molested another woman at the same club on Sept 10. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

On Sept 29, 2023 at about 11.30pm, Kamaraj Pavithran, 30, had allegedly grabbed the shoulder of a 21-year-old woman and pulled her into a hug which caused his forearm to touch her breasts. The alleged offence took place at the Marina Bay Sands Casino.

The three men were each charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

Surendran Sanjai, 28 and Kor Sin Hoe, 66, were also handed one molestation charge each.

At about 8pm on May 21, 2023, Surendran had allegedly grabbed a 37-year-old woman and kissed her on her lips and neck.

He also put his hand under her tube top before squeezing one of her breasts once.

Kor allegedly touched the front part of a 14-year-old girl’s groin on July 4, 2023, at about 1pm, on board bus service 945 travelling along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

Kor Sin Hoe was handed a molestation charge for allegedly touching a 14-year-old girl on board a bus. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The offence of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.