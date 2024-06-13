Man who allegedly removed carpark barrier arms charged

Malaysian Kew Ah Hing is accused of using a penknife to remove four of carpark gantry barrier arms at the West Connect Building in Buroh Street in Pioneer.

A man, believed to have been seen in two videos removing carpark gantry barrier arms, was charged on June 13 with one count each of theft and committing mischief.

Malaysian Kew Ah Hing, 46, who is a director at multiple firms including Durian Heng Union and Kian Heng Truck Body Builder, is accused of using a penknife to remove four of such arms at the West Connect Building in Buroh Street in Pioneer shortly before 7.30pm on May 24.

After that, the Singapore permanent resident allegedly stored them at Kian Heng Truck Body Builder’s premises on the sixth floor of the building.

Kew is also accused of using a metal cutter to damage two wheel clamps at the building that evening. They were worth $500 in total.

In a statement, police said that he was arrested on June 12, adding: “The man purportedly posted videos of his blatant acts on social media.”

In one of the videos, a man can be seen instructing two others to use a handheld piece of equipment to remove the wheel clamps.

He later uses a penknife to dismantle three barrier arms, which he leaves in his vehicle, to get out of the building. He removes another gantry barrier arm in another video.

Kew’s case has been adjourned to June 27.

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

Offenders convicted of committing mischief can be jailed for up to two years and fined.