Stall admits butter on toast 'indeed too little'

The matchstick-sized butter on the toast served to the complainant.

When netizen Sri Nair ordered toast for breakfast, she did not expect to be served matchstick-sized butter on her bread.

In a post in Facebook group Complaint Singapore, the netizen on Oct 18 shared a photo of the toast she had ordered from a coffee shop stall at 201 Tampines Street 21.

She shared that she had ordered Kopi O kosong, Milo kosong and toast but did not want kaya on the bread.

To her surprise, she saw only slivers of butter on her bread.

Other netizens commented on how ridiculously small the amount of butter was and agreed that it was unacceptable.

One jested: "Wow, to be able to slice to this thinness is a skillset."

When approached by Shin Min Daily News, a male employee at the coffee shop said he was aware of the incident and claimed that the person who had prepared the toast was a newbie and lacked experience.

"She is a new employee and doesn't know the operation procedures very well, but the amount of butter was indeed too little," he admitted.

When asked if the employee would then be trained, the male employee said: "She is on the morning shift. I come in only in the afternoon, so I am unsure about that."