MBS cancels tonight's drone show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced on Feb 6 that a drone show scheduled for that evening has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The show, named The Legend Of The Dragon Gate – Drone Show by the Bay, was originally set for 8pm at the Marina Bay waterfront.

It had been touted as the highlight of the start of MBS’ celebrations to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year.

MBS announced the cancellation in a Facebook post at about 2pm, and also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The first drone show will now happen on Feb 10, followed by additional shows on Feb 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18. All the displays are scheduled to take place at 8pm.

On Jan 31, MBS had announced a slew of celebratory events beginning on Feb 6 at 7pm to usher in the Year of the Dragon.

Aside from the drone show – which it said is the largest in Singapore to date with 1,500 synchronised drones – the events include dragon and lion dance performances, koi dancers, a modern Chinese art display by the Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre, and a performance by Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono.

MBS’ annual Chinese New Year light-up event will also feature two 40m-long dragons in front of the 15m-tall Dragon’s Gate as part of its festive decor.

The Straits Times has contacted MBS for more information.