MOE Kindergarten registration opens Feb 7-17

The Ministry of Education on Jan 16 announced that the MOE Kindergarten registration exercise will be held from Feb 7 to 17.

A total of 56 MOE kindergartens will be participating in this year’s exercise, including the new branch MK@Pioneer.

The registration exercise is open to Singaporean and permanent resident children born between Jan 2, 2021, and Jan 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Parents can register their child for admission via the MOE Kindergarten website from 9am on Feb 7 to 4pm on Feb 17.

They will be informed of the registration outcome by April 15.

Parents can attend the open house of individual kindergartens on Feb 8 or 15 to learn more about their programmes and facilities.

MOE kindergartens provide quality and affordable preschool education for children aged five to six.

The curriculum has been designed to nurture children holistically in an enriching learning environment, equipping them with confidence, strong social skills, and a good foundation in literacy and numeracy.

All MOE kindergartens offer the three Mother Tongue Languages (MTLs) – Chinese, Malay and Tamil – to encourage bilingualism in the early years and help lay a strong foundation for language learning.

The Kindergarten Care service is available at all MOE kindergartens for parents who require a full-day care for their child.

Singaporean and permanent resident children from MOE kindergartens will be given priority admission to the primary school where the kindergarten is located, subject to available vacancies.

MOE kindergartens will work closely with their primary schools to ease the children’s transition from kindergarten to Primary 1.