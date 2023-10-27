More nests, fledglings removed in Orchard Road after attacks by crows

At least two crows have been seen attacking passers-by outside Orchard Central.

A crow fledgling that had been trapped being taken away on Friday.

NParks was prompted to act following attacks on pedestrians by at least two crows in the Orchard Road area.

Officers from NParks removed nests and two young crows from nearby bushes.

Following a spate of recent attacks by at least two crows outside the Orchard Central mall, the National Parks Board (NParks) continued to remove nests and young birds in the vicinity.

The Straits Times reported on Thursday that the feathery duo had been spotted swooping down on unsuspecting passers-by and pecking them, prompting NParks to take action that same day.

When ST visited the area on Friday morning, the crows were spotted eating and fluttering about.

Officers from NParks arrived at about 8.50am, and half an hour later, the crows were at it again, attacking five passers-by who got too close to the tree where they roosted.

All five of them were men, and the attacks prompted the NParks officers to get help from Orchard Central’s staff to set up barriers to cordon off the area.

A sign saying “beware of crows” was also put up.

Barriers to cordon off the area outside Orchard Central were set up and a sign saying "beware of crows" was also put up.

The officers removed nests and two young crows from nearby bushes.

But the avian duo allegedly responsible for the menacing Orchard Road pedestrians remain free.

The Straits Times is unable to confirm if the entire area has been stripped of crows’ nests and fledglings, and has contacted NParks for more information.

One middle-aged Caucasian woman was seen taking issue with NParks’ attempts to trap the birds.

Describing their actions as “not humane”, she asked the officers how they would feel if they were in the crows’ shoes, as the birds were simply trying to protect their offspring.

On Thursday, NParks group director of wildlife management Ryan Lee said the authorities adopt a range of measures to manage the population of crows, which is an invasive species from South Asia.

They include removing nests and sources of food, modifying their habitats and trapping the birds.

In February, crows were culled in Bishan after they attacked pedestrians. They had been trapped before being euthanised – a departure from the previous practice of culling crows by shooting, which was carried out in 2020 near Block 642 Desker Road following complaints of attacks.