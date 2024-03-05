More vehicles, aggressive road culture behind spike in fatalities

Most road users agreed that neither bikers nor drivers are fully to blame for the spike in motorcycle-related fatalities.

Every time motorcyclist Carlos Karve, 24, chances upon an accident involving a motorbike, he asks himself the same question.

The engineering undergraduate at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said he is prepared to take the risk of getting on a two-wheeler now, but the sight of a bike on the ground at an accident scene makes him wonder if he will sing the same tune as he gets older.

He said: “Obviously, I ask myself: Do I want to keep riding bikes?”

Mr Karve has good reason to question his decision to ride a motorcycle.

In 2023, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives, according to latest figures issued by the police.

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023.

They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.

All in, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents in 2023, which means about 12 people are involved in motorcycle-related accidents each day.

The Straits Times spoke to experts, motorists and motorcyclists about the hazards that can crop up on Singapore’s roads and the reasons behind injuries and deaths linked to motorcycle accidents.

One contributing factor for the rise in motorcycle-linked accidents, injuries and fatalities is the explosion in vehicle numbers in recent years, which has led to more congestion and conflict on roads, said experts.

The total population of cars and station wagons increased by nearly 21,000 vehicles from 2019 to 2023, according to latest figures released by the Land Transport Authority.

Motorcycle and scooter numbers also grew by more than 3,000 units during the same period.

Mr Aman Aljunied, a motorcycle safety consultant and former instructor at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre, said slower traffic often results in road users becoming more impatient, and leads to a higher likelihood of reckless behaviour or inattention on roads.

Motorcycle Safety and Sports Club president Ong Kim Hua agreed.

He said: “Once more people are involved, chances of accidents occurring will, of course, be a bit higher. We’re talking about odds, and the odds will definitely increase.”

One reason for the growth of the motorcycle population, experts suggested, is the rise in the number of delivery riders working for online food delivery platforms.

Mr Dennis Quah, the director of the Singapore chapter of motorcycle club Harley Owners Group, said: “These riders are under a lot of pressure to deliver food quickly, so they can do more jobs and earn more money, which is totally understandable.

“But that has led to significantly poorer behaviour on roads that is not unique to only food delivery drivers.”

Experts also said impatience on the road has worsened the age-old problem of lane splitting.

Mr Quah said: “The sheer number of bikes on the road forces people to take risks like lane splitting, so that they can get to their destination quicker.”

Lane splitting is the practice of riding between lanes, often weaving through the gap between two vehicles. Bikers often ride on or very close to the dotted white lines that demarcate one lane from the other, switching lanes in a split-second, which can make their movements unpredictable to other road users.

Motorist Tracy Chua, 47, said: “Lane splitting motorcyclists can be a problem as their sudden movement between lanes usually takes me by surprise.”

The secondary school teacher said she typically tries to drive defensively by ensuring a safe distance is kept between her and other vehicles, which makes it frustrating when motorcyclists compromise everyone’s safety by lane splitting in areas with congested traffic.

Unlike in some other countries, lane splitting is legal in Singapore. Most motorists agree that this practice is dangerous because motorcycles usually are in a large blind spot for drivers while doing so.

“The nature of motorcycling is inherently dangerous, especially compared with driving a car,” Mr Quah said.