Mother, son arrested for verbal abuse and voluntarily causing hurt to public servant

A 22-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were arrested for using abusive language and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant on Monday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at 2.19pm at Block 415 Sembawang Drive.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday, the pair are a mother and her son.

Paramedics at the scene earlier told the Chinese newspaper that the man was screaming and throwing potted plants, knives and parts of a washing machine down from the eighth-floor unit.

They had been instructed to take the man to a medical centre.

But when the lift door opened at the eighth floor, the man threw a potted plant and a knife, which hit a paramedic, causing a minor cut to his neck.

When the police arrived, the mother-and-son duo reportedly verbally abused them and threw household items at one female officer.

Officers entered the flat and forcibly restrained the pair before arresting them, said the Shin Min report.

A 30-year-old female officer suffered minor injuries, said the police, adding that the man was also arrested for a rash act.

Photos of the incident show knives strewn across the ground floor of the block, and soil from broken flower pots scattered across walkways and staircases.

Police investigations are ongoing.