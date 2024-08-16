Motorcyclist dies in collision with lorry on PIE

A 35-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a lorry on Aug 15 on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 4.55pm to the traffic accident, which occurred before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

The man was pronounced dead on the spot by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A 21-second video of the scene on social media shows at least eight police vehicles, including a police hearse, a yellow truck and a lorry laden with items, parked at the side of the expressway. Three officers are seen lifting a white sheet behind the lorry.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the expressway that lasted more than an hour, and into the evening peak traffic period.

The Land Transport Authority warned motorists on its X account at 6.12pm of the accident after Eng Neo Avenue, with congestion stretching to the Toa Payoh exit.

Traffic accidents killed 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022. Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities.

The 136 figure is the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths. The latest figure also exceeds the pre-Covid-19-pandemic level of 118 deaths in 2019, said the Traffic Police in February when releasing their annual statistics report.