Motorcyclist dies in KJE accident involving lorry, truck

A motorcyclist lost his life after being struck by a lorry and run over by a container truck on a busy expressway.

A motorcyclist died after an accident involving his motorcycle, a lorry and a container truck on the Kranji Expressway (KJE) towards Choa Chu Kang on Oct 23 at around 7am.

The accident, which took place before the Bukit Panjang Senja Road exit, was captured in dashcam footage circulating online. The footage shows heavy traffic on the expressway.

In the video, a container truck is in the left lane, while a lorry is in the right lane. Both vehicles are travelling side by side, with several motorcycles filtering through a gap between them.

As a Malaysian-registered motorcycle attempts to filter through the gap, the lorry appears to move slightly to the left, as if to change lanes. The lorry and the motorcycle then come into contact.

The impact appears to cause the motorcycle to lose balance and fall under the rear wheel of the truck. Both the motorcycle and its rider were subsequently run over.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry, a trailer and a motorcycle along KJE towards PIE.

A 52-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic. The 24-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.