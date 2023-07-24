Motorcyclist killed in chain collision with lorry, three cars on PIE near Toa Payoh

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 54-year-old died on Saturday after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a lorry and three cars on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident happened on the PIE towards Tuas before Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, added the police, who said they were alerted at about 7pm.

A video of the accident site circulating on Telegram shows a lorry behind two grey cars on the leftmost lane of the four-lane road.

A silver motorcycle is seen two lanes away, in front of the three vehicles. A white car is on the same lane, far from the other vehicles.

The three leftmost lanes, scattered with debris, are cordoned off with orange traffic cones.

Police said investigations are under way.