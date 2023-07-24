 Motorcyclist killed in chain collision with lorry, three cars on PIE near Toa Payoh, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclist killed in chain collision with lorry, three cars on PIE near Toa Payoh

Motorcyclist killed in chain collision with lorry, three cars on PIE near Toa Payoh
The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died, police said.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Yong Li Xuan
Jul 24, 2023 03:36 pm

A 54-year-old died on Saturday after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a lorry and three cars on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident happened on the PIE towards Tuas before Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, added the police, who said they were alerted at about 7pm.

A video of the accident site circulating on Telegram shows a lorry behind two grey cars on the leftmost lane of the four-lane road.

A silver motorcycle is seen two lanes away, in front of the three vehicles. A white car is on the same lane, far from the other vehicles.

In a video posted on Facebook, a white car is seen hitting a motorcycle as it passes, causing the motorcyclist to fall off.
Singapore

Auxiliary police officer in coma after being hit by car in Yishun

Related Stories

Teen holds onto mum's flowers even after being pulled out of accident wreckage

Traffic diversions expected at Tuas Second Link on July 26

Bus driver assisting police with investigations after hitting car near Orchard Road

The three leftmost lanes, scattered with debris, are cordoned off with orange traffic cones.

Police said investigations are under way.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICUNNATURAL DEATHPIEpoliceSCDF