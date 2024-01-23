 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on AYE , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
A 25-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital unconscious after an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle on AYE on Jan 22.PHOTO: SG ROAD CHAT/TELEGRAM
Chin Hui Shan
Jan 23, 2024 09:10 am

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Jan 22.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along the expressway, after Lower Delta Road, at 9.05am.

The 25-year-old man was unconscious when taken to National University Hospital.

In a photograph of the accident that is circulating online, two motorcycles can be seen stopped behind a silver car, while a person is seen lying on the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

  • Additional reporting by Elaine Lee
