Moving company driver dies after accident with trailer truck on PIE

A video circulating on messaging platforms on April 17 showed the van with its driver’s cabin crushed.

A 26-year-old driver for moving company Shalom Movers died after an accident involving a van and a trailer truck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Tuesday they were alerted to the accident involving a van and a trailer truck along the PIE towards Tuas before the Pioneer Road North exit at around 2.35pm on Monday.

A five-second video circulating on messaging platforms on Monday evening showed a van, bearing the Shalom Movers logo, with its driver’s cabin crushed against the rear of the trailer truck.

The driver of the van was found trapped in his seat and was extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment, SCDF said.

The man was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and later died from his injuries.

One other person was also taken to the hospital.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, Shalom Movers’ chief operating officer Gabriel Lam confirmed that one of the company’s employees died in the accident near the Jalan Bahar Flyover.

He said: “We are in contact with the next of kin of our fallen colleague and will provide all the necessary assistance during this very difficult time.

“Shalom Movers will also provide its fullest assistance with all relevant investigations.”

Police investigations are ongoing.