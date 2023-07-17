MPs Tin Pei Ling and Lim Biow Chuan to support Marine Parade GRC MPs in Tan Chuan-Jin’s absence

MPs Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) and Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) will help Marine Parade GRC MPs to care for the needs of Kembangan-Chai Chee residents in the wake of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s resignation.

Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui has also resigned over her extramarital affair with Mr Tan, in the latest incident to rock the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Mr Edwin Tong said that he and the other Marine Parade GRC MPs - Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, and MPs Seah Kian Peng and Mohd Fahmi Aliman - will get help from Mr Lim and Ms Tin to support the residents in Kembangan-Chai Chee (KCC).

“The immediate priority now is to ensure that KCC residents are taken care of and that their interests are served well,” said Mr Tong, who shares the role of anchor minister for Marine Parade GRC with Dr Tan.

“We will all pitch in to support KCC fully, and I assure residents that we will do our very best to look after them,” he added, noting that Mr Tan has been the MP for KCC for the last 12 years.

The MPs will handle all the meet-the-people’s session (MPS) cases and appeals and continue the various community programs in place, with Mr Tong taking over as Grassroots Advisor to KCC Grassroots Organisations.

“(I will) support the good work they have been doing and strengthen the outreach and various social programmes to benefit KCC residents,” said Mr Tong.

Dr Tan will focus on the municipal and infrastructural needs of the residents and work closely with Marine Parade Town Council.

Mr Tong, Dr Tan and Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health Dr Janil Puthucheary were spotted with several PAP volunteers entering the Chai Chee branch at about 6.45pm on Monday, before seeing residents during Mr Tan’s scheduled MPS session.

In his Facebook post, Mr Tong said he and Dr Tan met with KCC activists and volunteers.

“We had a frank and candid sharing. They are understandably downcast and shocked at the turn of events, but are resolute and determined not to let their good work and rapport be undermined by this incident.

“There is a very good team of volunteers at KCC who care deeply about the well-being of KCC residents. They are dedicated, focussed and have been doing very well. In turn, I assured them that my team and I will work hard to support them to the best of our abilities.”

Over in Tampines East, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said he would care for Ms Cheng’s residents with the help of the other Tampines GRC MPs.

The other MPs are Mr Koh Poh Koon, Mr Baey Yam Keng and Mr Desmond Choo.

Mr Masagos said that Mr Choo will be appointed the chairman for the town council while Mr Baey will be the vice-chairman.

He said: “Under their leadership, the town council will continue to operate smoothly and uninterrupted. Tampines GRC residents can already visit or write to any of us if they need any assistance.

“I, and my fellow Tampines MPs, are determined to ensure that Tampines residents will always receive the support and care that you need.”