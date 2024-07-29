M'sian working in S'pore dies, leaves behind pregnant wife

Mr Fikri died less than two years after starting his job as a project manager.

When Malaysian Mohd Fikri Ahmad Tajudin, 31, in 2022 received an offer to work in Singapore, he initially turned in down as he did not want to be away from his wife.

The couple had been married for about six months at the time.

But they eventually agreed that Mr Fikri should take the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.

Less than two years into his job as a project manager and six months after they welcomed their firstborn, Mr Fikri died in a motorcycle accident while commuting between Singapore and Malaysia in March this year.

His 31-year-old wife Nabihah Ibrahim was pregnant with their second child when she received the devastating news.

"Usually, he would be home to break fast during Ramadan," she told Berita Harian, unable to hold back her tears.

"On that day, there was still no sign of him at 8pm. I had a bad feeling about it and kept calling his phone, but it was the police who answered, telling me he had died in an accident."

The couple had been living apart most of their marriage, with Mr Fikri staying in Singapore for work and Madam Nabihah living in Kuala Lumpur.

It was only in August 2023 that they moved to Johor Bahru so they could be together under one roof.

Madam Nabihah is now six months pregnant and left to raise their toddler on her own.

"I cry as I drive to work every day, but I have no other choice," said the laboratory worker.

"After I give birth, I will move back to my family's village in Penang to start a new life."