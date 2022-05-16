Mum of toddler who died in Bedok North fire still in ICU but condition has stabilised

SCDF personnel arrived at the burning fourth-floor flat in Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 6.40am on May 13.

The 34-year-old mother of a toddler who died in a Bedok North fire last Friday (May 13) is still in the intensive care unit (ICU), but her condition has stabilised.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 16), Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for Communications and Information and for National Development, gave an update on her condition.

"She is still in ICU, but her condition has stabilised," said Mr Tan, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel arrived at the burning fourth-floor flat in Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 6.40am last Friday, they found four unconscious people inside.

The woman, her three-year-old child and a 35-year-old man were taken to hospital. He and the toddler later died in hospital from their injuries.

Another occupant, who has been identified as Ms Aileen Chan, a 56-year-old film producer and actress, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Tan is in contact with the woman's siblings, who are monitoring her condition.

"Since the fire broke out last Friday, I have received an outpouring of support from members of the public for the affected residents, especially for the families of the victims who succumbed to their injuries," he said.

"Many are especially concerned about the woman who was in critical condition."

He added that he had conveyed the get-well wishes of residents and the public to the woman's siblings.

"I also assured them that the community would lean forward to support where we can," he said.

"Their priority should be the well-being of their sister, who would need all their care and support in the coming days."