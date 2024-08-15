Mustafa Centre to go back to staying open 24 hours

Mustafa Centre has been closing at 2am each day since July 2022.

Mustafa Centre on Syed Alwi Road had been the go-to for late-night shopping since it opened in 1995.

But its 24-hour operation was reduced to 9.30am to 11.30pm during the pandemic.

When restrictions on movements were relaxed post-pandemic, the opening hours were extended to 2am from July 2022.

Come Sept 6, Mustafa Centre will remain open 24 hours.

In a notice dated Aug 8, managing director Mustaq Ahmad wrote that "supervisors, managers and department heads are required to make the necessary arrangements" in preparation for the change in opening hours.

In a reaction to the good news, Facebook user Ridjal Noor posted: "Singaporeans are getting excited once again about something that they used to take for granted. I met people in Dubai who knew Singapore for one thing: Mustafa Centre!"

The notice has been re-shared on Facebook multiple times as netizens rejoice in sharing the good news.