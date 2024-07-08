 Netizens go gaga over President Tharman's NDP 'body double' , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Netizens go gaga over President Tharman's NDP 'body double'

Captain Lam Hong Xiang from RSAF’s 18 Divisional Air Defence Artillery (18 DA).PHOTOS; THERSAF/INSTAGRAM
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 08, 2024 03:14 pm

For several weekends before the National Day Parade, Captain Lam Hong Xiang gets to be President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's "body double".

The Republic of Singapore Air Force shared in an Instagram post on July 7 a short Q&A session with CPT Lam of the 18 Divisional Air Defence Artillery (18 DA).

The teaser clip shared on the previous day garnered more than 78,700 views.

A netizen jested: "Our president is so fit that he can represent Singapore at Paris Olympics."

All the excitement over President Tharman's NDP "body double" started on June 29, at the first of four NDP National Education shows at the Padang.

CPT Lam caught the eye of spectators such as 15-year-old Mysha Zerina, who posted a TikTok video of him waving to the crowd. She captioned her clip: "I can't be the only one who thinks bro is so 'dayum'."

Other netizens commented on the video that CPT Lam was "more handsome than K-pop boys" and that he was a "cutie".

For those harbouring dreams of becoming the next NDP body double for the president, bear in mind that it is not just about having a megawatt smile.

CPT Lam shared in the Q&A session that he had volunteered for NDP 2024 and he was found to be suitable for this role.

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
