New bus service 983M to ply route along Teck Whye Crescent

From March 18, a new bus service will be introduced for students in schools in or near Teck Whye Crescent.

Bus service 983M will be a supplementary service that operates two trips during the morning peak period on weekdays during the school term.

Students who will benefit from the service include those from Teck Whye Primary School, Chua Chu Kang Secondary School and Jurong Pioneer Junior College.

The service will start from Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5, opposite Block 486, and end at a new bus stop after Teck Whye Walk which is located near the three schools and is meant only for alighting passengers.

The first trip of the service is scheduled for 6.40am and the second for 7am.

The bus service will not operate during school and public holidays.