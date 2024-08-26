New cycling paths to connect Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee

The new cycling paths connecting Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang are the latest addition to the Singapore’s cycling network.

Residents living in Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee can now use cycling paths to get to amenities and nearby transport nodes across both towns.

On Aug 25, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the completion of 11km of new paths will allow cyclists to travel easily to and from Chua Chu Kang Community Club (CC), Lot One, Teck Whye Shopping Centre, Sunshine Place and Yew Tee Point.

It added that these paths will complement existing park connectors and provide better connectivity to parks such as Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee parks.

The new paths will allow residents to cycle to amenities in other towns such as Bukit Panjang, as the cycling path networks across the towns are now seamlessly connected.

They were launched on Aug 25 by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who cycled from Yew Tee to Chua Chu Kang CC to deliver an opening address to the media, residents and the public.

“Residents will enjoy wider pathways and safer and more convenient connection to many important landmarks in the two towns,” said Mr Gan, who is an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

These new cycling paths are a welcome change for residents, especially as the Choa Chu Kang area has seen an increase in cyclists, he said.

They will provide better last-mile connectivity as well as improved convenience “for residents who want to exercise by cycling and those who use cycling to get to work”, Mr Gan added.

LTA said that residents can now easily access all stations along the Bukit Panjang LRT line, as well as Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee MRT stations, via cycling paths.

To better enable first- and last-mile connectivity, more than 300 bicycle parking spaces have been added to Choa Chu Kang MRT and Keat Hong, Phoenix, South View and Teck Whye LRT stations.

To improve the safety of all road users and the cycling experience, the authority has widened 22 pedestrian crossings and built three new bicycle crossings in both Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee, as well as upgraded bus stops in the area to allow cyclists to ride behind the bus stops.

It will also progressively add pedestrian-only path markings to 8km of footpaths that are located next to dedicated cycling paths.

Noting that it was a challenge creating space for cycling paths in a mature town, LTA said it worked with schools to widen paths outside school compounds and repurposed road space along an approximate 100m stretch of the Choa Chu Kang West Flyover.

The authority also constructed the later batch of cycling paths in Choa Chu Kang using low-carbon concrete to keep to its commitment to using more sustainable materials from September 2023.

These paths connecting Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang are the latest addition to the island’s cycling network, after LTA called a tender in July for another 87km of new cycling paths in the eastern and north-eastern regions.

Aiming to hit a target of around 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030, LTA said that all Housing Board towns and estates will have some cycling paths in their towns by the end of 2024.

Choa Chu Kang resident Gary Yin is optimistic that the new cycling paths will be a first step towards achieving Singapore’s “goal of being car-lite”.

The 22-year-old national serviceman noted that his neighbourhood has seen an increasing number of cyclists, many of whom are elderly.

Recreational cyclist Elin Koh, 40, who cycles about once every two weeks, believes she will cycle more frequently with the new cycling paths in place, perhaps on a weekly basis.

“Now with wider paths, it is easier to cycle, especially when (this area) is a silver zone,” said the solution sales manager, who lives in Choa Chu Kang.

“I’m a new cyclist and I get very nervous when there are pedestrians, but with a wider path, I am more confident in cycling as it is easier to avoid people.”

Service coordinator Issca Ban, 34, a Choa Chu Kang resident, said the dedicated cycling paths will enhance safety for elderly pedestrians in her neighbourhood.

Avid cycler and mobility enthusiast Ong Jia Cheng, 21, a computer science undergraduate at the National University of Singapore, hopes that the newly launched cycling paths will be connected to more towns in the future.