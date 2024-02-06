New law passed to hold serious sexual, violent crime offenders indefinitely

The new law is limited to those who commit serious violent offences or serious sexual offences.

Some dangerous offenders in serious sexual or violent crime cases will not be automatically released after their jail terms end, especially if they show signs of reoffending, after the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed in Parliament on Feb 5.

Under the Bill, there are around 20 sets of amendments, including the introduction of the Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (Sepp) law and a legislative framework for forensic medical examinations.

With the implementation of Sepp, the Home Affairs Minister, with the advice of a detention review board, will decide if an offender sentenced under the law is suitable for release, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam had said previously.

Sepp is limited to those who commit serious violent offences such as culpable homicide and attempted murder, and serious sexual offences such as rape and sexual penetration of a minor.

With the passing of the Bill, accused individuals who are required to take part in forensic medical examinations but refuse without reasonable excuse can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or both.

These examinations consist of physical medical examinations and collection of samples from any body part, as well as taking of photographs, casts and impressions of body parts, which may include intimate parts.

The second reading of the Bill was debated for more than three hours, with 15 MPs and Nominated MPs posing questions on the Bill.

Mr Shanmugam, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam delivered their addresses on the Bill on Feb 5 before it was passed.

“We have consulted quite extensively in preparing this Bill,” said Mr Shanmugam, adding: “The changes will do much to strengthen our criminal justice system.”