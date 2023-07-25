No injuries reported following power disruption at Universal Studios Singapore on Monday

According to USS' mobile app, only four attractions were operating normally as at 2.51pm on Monday.

Visitors to the Universal Studios Singapore on Monday had their day turned upside down following a power disruption at the theme park, with some visitors reportedly stuck on stalled rides.

Some disappointed visitors have complained on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu that many of the rides, including the Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure ride and Transformers theme ride, were unavailable after 2pm. One user also said that she was stuck on the Revenge of the Mummy rollercoaster ride.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News also reported some visitors as saying they were stuck on the rollercoaster for about 30 minutes.

Some netizens also said on Xiaohongshu that the rides that remained operational were largely catered for children, and some had a waiting time of 100 minutes.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that according to the Universal Studios Singapore mobile app, only four attractions, including Canopy Flyer and Shrek 4-D Adventure, were operating normally as at 2.51pm on Monday.

Responding to queries, a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesman said that the theme park experienced a power shortage at about 2pm on Monday due to a glitch in their electricity provider’s system, without elaborating on the duration of the shortage.

“We quickly and safely helped guests disembark the affected rides and thorough safety checks were completed before the rides progressively resumed,” the spokesman said, adding that there were no injuries.

He added that the theme park “extended the operating hours of select offerings” to 8pm to allow guests to continue enjoying their experience at the theme park. The theme park operates between 11am and 6pm daily.

“We would like to thank all affected guests for their understanding,” the spokesman added.

According to Shin Min, some tourists were also given tickets to visit the theme park again on another day before July 30.

RWS did not respond to queries on whether refunds were made.