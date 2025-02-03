Kopitime: McDonald's orders missing standard condiments
I understand that McDonald's Singapore started charging for additional condiment from Jan 2.
However, I was not given the basic condiments the two times I ordered from McDonald's meals from the WoodGrove outlet.
I have submitted my feedback to McDonald's Singapore but nothing has improved.
On Jan 31, I ordered nine pieces of Chicken McNuggets but I did not receive even one tub of Curry Sauce, which I had picked for my accompanying condiment.
Prior to the implementation of this new policy, I would sometimes received extra condiments, which I would save for future meals.
But since the implementation, I have not received even the standard condiments.
I am aware of the policy regarding additional condiment but I am not getting even standard ones I should rightfully receive.
Serene
