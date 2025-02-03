 Kopitime: McDonald's orders missing standard condiments, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Lifestyle

Kopitime: McDonald's orders missing standard condiments

Kopitime: McDonald's orders missing standard condiments
McDonald's Singapore started charging for additional condiment on Jan 2. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

This shared space in The New Paper is for public discourse. Send your e-mail to kopitime@sph.com.sg

Feb 03, 2025 09:49 am

I understand that McDonald's Singapore started charging for additional condiment from Jan 2.

However, I was not given the basic condiments the two times I ordered from McDonald's meals from the WoodGrove outlet.

I have submitted my feedback to McDonald's Singapore but nothing has improved.

On Jan 31, I ordered nine pieces of Chicken McNuggets but I did not receive even one tub of Curry Sauce, which I had picked for my accompanying condiment.

Prior to the implementation of this new policy, I would sometimes received extra condiments, which I would save for future meals.

But since the implementation, I have not received even the standard condiments.

Smoking has been prohibited at all coffee shops since July 2006, except at designated smoking corners.
Lifestyle

Kopitime: Smoking corners at coffee shops will decrease over time

Related Stories

Kopitime: There needs to be a blanket ban on smoking at coffee shops

Kopitime: Late for work because of the bus

Kopitime: I'm tired of fare hikes

I am aware of the policy regarding additional condiment but I am not getting even standard ones I should rightfully receive.

Serene

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

kopitimeMcDonald'sFOOD AND DRINK