No MRT service between Boon Lay and Queenstown

A traction power fault has caused train services to halt on the East-West Line.

As at 10.16am, SMRT updated its Facebook post regarding the disruption.

"On Sept 25 at around 9.25am, a KHI train on the East West Line was returning to Ulu Pandan depot. This train caused the power to trip that resulted in a train near Clementi station to stall. Our station staff have been deployed to assist commuters who are in the affected train.

"In-train service and station announcements are made to keep commuters updated about the situation.

"Free regular and bridging bus services are available between Boon Lay and Queenstown."

In a reply to a comment by a netizen who said there was no bridging bus services, SMRT advised: "You may take regular bus services from this list. Please do not tap in the bus as the regular bus services are now free to board. We apologise for affecting your commute."