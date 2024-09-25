 No MRT service between Boon Lay and Queenstown , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

No MRT service between Boon Lay and Queenstown

No MRT service between Boon Lay and Queenstown
PHOTO: ST READER
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Sep 25, 2024 10:09 am

A traction power fault has caused train services to halt on the East-West Line.

As at 10.16am, SMRT updated its Facebook post regarding the disruption.

"On Sept 25 at around 9.25am, a KHI train on the East West Line was returning to Ulu Pandan depot. This train caused the power to trip that resulted in a train near Clementi station to stall. Our station staff have been deployed to assist commuters who are in the affected train. 

"In-train service and station announcements are made to keep commuters updated about the situation. 

"Free regular and bridging bus services are available between Boon Lay and Queenstown."

In a reply to a comment by a netizen who said there was no bridging bus services, SMRT advised: "You may take regular bus services from this list. Please do not tap in the bus as the regular bus services are now free to board. We apologise for affecting your commute."

SMRT said it restored power to the rail line by 8.10pm and normal train service resumed at around 8.15pm.
Singapore

Circle Line disrupted again as fire breaks out at MRT depot

Related Stories

SimplyGo app update allows top-up, card blocking

Bus and train services extended on eve of National Day

MRT reliability up in Q1, more frequent delays on LRT lines

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

mrtPUBLIC TRANSPORTPUBLIC TRANSPORT DISRUPTIONS

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim