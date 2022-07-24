No rat infestation at Hougang Avenue 8, says AMK Town Council

Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) has refuted claims of a rodent infestation in Hougang Avenue 8.

The town council's response came after a rat was seen feeding on corn at a Giant Express store at Block 683 Hougang Avenue 8 in a video that has been circulating online.

A spokesman for DFI Retail Group, which owns Giant, had said earlier: "We are aware of the ongoing rodent issue in the Hougang area, which has resulted in this incident taking place outside our store.

"As a responsible food retailer and member of the community, we have notified AMKTC of the ongoing rodent issue in the area and are keen to work collaboratively together to mitigate the issue."

According to the spokesman, Giant has been proactive in contacting the town council in recent months to highlight the "ongoing rodent issue". It also conducts regular intensive rodent treatment programmes to address the "external issue in the Hougang area".

The affected store has since undergone a high-level disinfection.

Commenting on the rat video, a resident further claimed that areas of Hougang Street 51/52 and Hougang Avenue 8 are "infested with rodents". He also claimed that there has been "no improvement" despite "numerous" complaints.

In response to a query from Stomp, AMKTC clarified on Friday (July 22): "There is no rodent infestation at Hougang Streets 51/52 and Avenue 8.

"We conduct regular inspections for the presence of rodent burrows at common areas and carry out treatment upon detection of any rodent burrows. Joint inspections are carried out with the relevant agency when required."

"AMKTC would like to seek the co-operation of supermarket operators, the dry market stall holders and coffee shop vendors in the neighbourhood to maintain proper housekeeping of their food products within their premises so that they do not become a food source to attract and grow the rodent population.

"The cleanliness of the common areas will be closely monitored by AMKTC at all times."