NOC co-founder Sylvia Chan calls out ex-husband in Xiaxue's tell-all

Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan has addressed the accusations hurled against her in an interview with Xiaxue.

The finger-pointing game has started.

The 107 minute-long interview with social media influencer Xiaxue turned into a dirty laundry airing session where Chan, 33, dished on many issues, from bullying to depression to infidelity.

Indeed, one key moment in the interview – which has garnered over 620,000 views – was Chan talking about her ex-husband Ryan Tan's alleged infidelity in the early years of their marriage.

She said she was wary about how Tan, with whom she co-founded NOC in 2013, behaved around some of the female talent in the company.

"The same way he may know a lot of things that I've done — that I'm not proud of — the same I would know of him," Chan said.

Speaking through tears, Chan said their marriage was never a happy one "because he has had something to do with the girls in NOC".

Chan claimed Tan admitted he had "a crush on a few girls" when she asked him to come clean with her before their divorce.

Chan also called out several of the "girls" whom Tan favoured.

The named social media influencers, including Aurelia Ng and Michelle Tan, have denied all allegations.