Simonboy goes out with 11-year-old son for the first time

Simonboy, also known as Simon Khung, shared a heartfelt Instagram post after spending a full day with his son, Caius, for the first time.

He mentioned his younger son is "still in Simongirl's tummy," referring to his wife, Chloe Eong, who is pregnant with their second child. The couple announced Eong's pregnancy on Nov. 20.

Khung has been open about his past struggles. He fell in with the wrong crowd as a teenager, starting drugs at 16 and battling a 16-year addiction. This led to three stints in Changi Prison. He finally turned his life around after a suicide attempt.

Reflecting on the reunion with Caius, Khung revealed it took three years to gain the trust of Caius's mother before she allowed him to spend the day with their son. He expressed gratitude for her trust and for giving him a "chance of redemption."

Their day together included bowling, shopping, an arcade visit, and dinner. Khung also thanked his wife, Eong, for supporting the outing, calling it "the right thing to do."

He expressed appreciation for his son's understanding, acknowledging he missed much of Caius's childhood but was grateful Caius didn't hold it against him.