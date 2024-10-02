Old Airport Road Food Centre reopens

The renovated hawker centre is now brighter and airier.

Old Airport Road Food Centre had reopened after four months of renovation.

The refurbished hawker centre is now brighter and airier, and stall owners hope to attract more diners.

Built in 1973, Old Airport Road Food Centre is one of Singapore's largest hawker centres. It was last renovated in 1986 and 2006.

The facelift included repainting, replacement of tables and chairs, and installation of 21 high-volume fans. There are also bird-proof spikes and nets installed.

Regular customer Xu Qingshun, 49, told Lianhe Zaobao: "I am glad that it is now cleaner and better ventilated, making it more comfortable."

Hawker Yan Yuwei, 61, agreed: "Now it is cool, well-ventilated and bright."

Old Airport Road Food Centre Merchants' Association chairman Kelvin Khoo said that the hawker centre used to be dark and had poor ventilation.

He added that there are plans to house an NTUC FairPrice supermarket on the second level.