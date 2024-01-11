Online personality Kurt Tay charged with distributing obscene material, making threats

Online personality Kurt Tay, whose real name is Tay Foo Wei, faces 11 charges in total.

Online personality Kurt Tay was handed 10 charges on Jan 10 for distributing obscene material and sending threatening messages on the Telegram messaging app.

Having appeared in court before, the 41-year-old, whose real name is Tay Foo Wei, now faces 11 charges in total. Ten of them are for distributing intimate images and videos of a woman without her consent.

According to court documents, Tay allegedly sent photos and videos of the woman performing a sex act to multiple Telegram groups and users on Oct 27, 2023.

He did so purportedly knowing that it was likely to cause the woman humiliation, alarm and distress. Court documents did not say whether he knows the woman.

His 11th charge is for contravening the Protection from Harassment Act by making threatening, abusive or insulting communication.

On Oct 18, 2023, Tay allegedly asked in a Telegram group chat if anyone knew where to hire a killer and that he wanted someone to die. The messages included vulgarities.

Tay’s lawyer said in court on Jan 10 that his client has been harassed and heckled by the public, causing grief to his family, and that he will be making police reports.

Tay, who auditioned for Singapore Idol in 2006, is known for his antics including carrying a World Wrestling Entertainment belt and getting breast implants.

For each charge of distributing intimate material without a woman’s consent, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

He could be fined up to $5,000 if he is found guilty of making threatening, abusive or insulting communication.