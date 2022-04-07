OnlyFans creator Titus Low may move overseas to continue his career

Titus Low said he was prepared to move overseas to continue building on his fan base.

OnlyFans creator Titus Low is considering a move to London or Los Angeles to continue his work on the platform.

Currently out on bail for transmitting obscene material by electronic means, the 22-year-old could face up to 21 months in jail. He was also ordered to stop posting on the OnlyFans site, which charges subscribers a fee to access adult content.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he said while going to prison would be an ordeal, it would also be an opportunity to become famous and perhaps even score a documentary deal.

While OnlyFans is not banned in Singapore, Low said he was prepared to move overseas to continue building on his fan base.

He reportedly made a five-figure sum monthly from his OnlyFans account, which he started in April 2021, and had flaunted his flashy lifestyle on social media. He still has a massive following on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, and started selling non-fungible tokens.

On Thursday, marathoner Soh Rui Yong spoke up on Facebook in support of Low and said that he lauded his courage and entrepreneurial spirit.