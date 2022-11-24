Over 10,000 residents, artists to be involved in Chingay 2023

Performers at the Chingay Parade in 2020. The theme of the 2023 parade is Embrace Tomorrow.

The multicultural Chingay Parade in 2023 will involve some 10,000 residents and artists – including more than 3,000 performers – in Singapore’s largest community arts showcase.

When Thierry Yeo, one of the many participants, was asked to help create art pieces for the upcoming Chingay, he was excited.

The Singapore Polytechnic student has been a budding artist since he was six years old, and the opportunity to participate in a public art installation – one of various community engagement programmes to celebrate Chingay – was too good to pass up.

“This is the first time I get to express myself on such a big canvas. I feel incredibly honoured to be chosen to create art pieces for Chingay and expand Singapore’s arts scene,” said the 17-year-old, who is studying media, arts and design at the polytechnic.

The event started in 1972 as a way to bring cheer to Chinese New Year festivities amid the firecracker ban, but over the years, it evolved to become Singapore’s biggest multicultural celebration.

Set to take place on Feb 3 and 4, the parade will welcome audiences back to a live showcase at the F1 Pit Building after two years of digital and hybrid parades.

Residents and visitors will enjoy the return of colourful large floats alongside mini community-created floats. The National Education show for primary school pupils will also return after a two-year hiatus.

“Chingay has always been about the people, about bringing people together to celebrate our unique and multi-faceted cultural mix,” said Mr Lim Hock Yu, chief executive director of the People’s Association.

He added: “Chingay 2023 will start a fresh chapter that involves wider community participation, including the younger generation, to reimagine and tell of our Singaporean culture – of our multiculturalism, our youth and our community arts in a more innovative, trendy and appealing format.”

The theme of the Chingay Parade is Embrace Tomorrow, calling on all Singaporeans to treasure the present and look to the future of the nation with hope.

Eight local artists and 480 young people will be coming together to create art installations that embody the community spirit and showcase Singapore’s multicultural heritage in a creative and fun way.

Sam Lo, the artist behind one of the art installations, said: “The design concept is a celebration of our new beginning and excitement for life as we embrace the unknown, emphasise the collective and boldly leap into the future together as one.

“As the People’s Parade makes its long-awaited return to the streets in 2023, we will once again witness this unified spirit from individuals from all walks of life coming together, stronger.”

Revellers will be given a chance to showcase their talents at the F1 Pit Building and Chingay@Heartlands, with dancing and singing performances.

Heartland residents will also be able to enjoy snippets of the main parade, as floats and featured performances will be brought to different residential estates.

Tickets for Chingay 2023 will be available for sale from Nov 25 at Sistic. Those who would like to experience the best of the parade can opt for Sector A tickets that range from $28.50 to $60.

Seats at Sectors B, C, and D – which sell at $20 each – provide an option for Singaporeans to enjoy a close-up experience at a more affordable rate. PAssion Card members get 20 per cent off all admission tickets.

For more information, the public can visit https://www.chingay.gov.sg and the Chingay Facebook and Instagram pages.