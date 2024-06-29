Over 950,000 S’porean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates

The rebates will help to offset the increase in prices for gas and electricity from July to September.

More than 950,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in July, amid a rise in gas and electricity prices.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on June 28 that the rebates are the second quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year, and are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package, which saw an additional $1.9 billion pumped into it in Budget 2024.

The ministry added that the rebates help those from lower- and middle-income households cope with their cost-of-living expenses.

In this round, those living in one-room and two-room HDB flats will receive a total of $285 in U-save rebates.

People living in three-room flats will get $255 in total, while those in four-room flats will get $225. Five-room HDB households will get $195.

Those living in executive or multi-generation flats will receive the least – $165.

The rebates will help to offset the increase in prices for gas and electricity from July to September.

The price changes were announced on June 28 by City Energy – the producer and retailer of piped gas – and grid operator SP Group respectively.

Electricity tariffs will go up by 0.3 per cent compared with the previous quarter, which translates to a tariff of 29.88 cents per kilowatt-hour for households before goods and services tax, up from 29.79 cents currently.

This is one cent lower than the tariff in the first quarter of 2024, with SP Group attributing the latest hike to an increase in energy costs.

With the new tariff, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will rise by 35 cents before goods and services tax (GST), increasing from $118.03 to $118.38.

Gas tariffs, on the other hand, will increase by 0.3 cent per kWh, with households paying 23.42 cents per kWh before GST, instead of the previous 23.12 cents.

With GST accounted for, the revised tariff amounts to 25.53 cents.

As for the S&CC rebates, people who live in one-room and two-room flats will receive a one-month rebate, while every other household will get half a month’s rebate.

No action is needed to claim the rebates, said MOF, with the U-Save rebates credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services.

The S&CC rebates, meanwhile, will be credited directly by town councils.