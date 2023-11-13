Parry Avenue field to reopen on Sunday; probe finds no evidence of substances linking it to 3 dog deaths

The authorities also spoke to the affected dog owners, and the veterinarians involved, and cordoned off the site during investigations.

A field in Parry Avenue popular among dog owners that was cordoned off after the death of three canines will reopen after a probe found no evidence of contamination in the grass patch.

In response to queries, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a joint statement said no other cases have been reported, and the field will be reopened to residents on Sunday.

In October, dog owners raised the alarm about the open field in the Kovan area on social media after the dogs experienced symptoms linked to poisoning, including multiple seizures and vomiting.

In the statement, AVS – a National Parks Board (NParks) unit – and SLA said an investigation began on Oct 7, after the authorities were informed about the deaths of three dogs that had gone to the field and nearby area.

The National Environment Agency tested environmental samples from the field and surrounding areas, said the statement.

The authorities also spoke to the affected dog owners and the veterinarians involved, and cordoned off the site during investigations.

All licensed veterinarians in Singapore were issued an advisory, and the authorities also contacted dog owners living in the Parry Avenue area – off Yio Chu Kang Road – asking them to report similar cases.

“To date, no similar cases have been reported in the vicinity or other parts of Singapore,” the agencies said.

Two of the dog carcasses were cremated before investigations began, so there were no samples available for laboratory tests to find out the dogs’ cause of illness and death, the statement said.

However, whatever information was gathered suggests that poisoning was the most likely cause of the dogs’ death, it added.

The two dogs were a cavachon – a cross between a cavalier King Charles spaniel and bichon frise – which died on Oct 5, and a bernedoodle – a Bernese mountain dog and poodle hybrid – which died the next day.

The death of the third dog – believed to a husky – on Oct 5 was likely to be unrelated to the other two cases, said the statement. An examination of the dog’s carcass at AVS, which included an analysis of samples for likely toxins, found no evidence it was poisoned.

The dog’s owner said the animal had walked around the vicinity of the field but did not go into the field, it added.

The statement said: “Clinical signs of the third dog are also unlike those of the other two dogs. For example, this dog was not reported to have seizures.”

No vector-control treatment – a possible source of contamination – was conducted recently within the field, it added.

Vector-control treatment includes, for instance, spraying insecticide to limit mosquito breeding.

The statement said: “The testing of environmental samples from the field and its surrounding areas for toxic substances also did not uncover any poison or substance that could have caused the dogs’ demise.”

Responding to queries, AVS and SLA said that more than 100 soil samples were collected and tested.

The authorities asked that dog owners keep a close watch on their dogs in public places, including leashing them to reduce the risk of injury.

Residents can also play their part by quickly reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty or injuries by visiting the AVS website at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or calling the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

On Tuesday, Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng asked in Parliament what steps would be taken to investigate the deaths of the dogs linked to the Parry Avenue field, and if the findings of the probe will be made public.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, in a written reply, said NParks was speaking to dog owners in the area, among others, to gather information on the case. He added that the findings will be made public when ready.