 Temporary road closure at Hougang Ave 3 on Oct 11, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Temporary road closure at Hougang Ave 3 on Oct 11

PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
TNP
Oct 04, 2024 11:56 am

A section of Hougang Avenue 3 will be closed to traffic from 1.45am to 5am on Oct 11.

The affected section of the road will be between the junctions of Defu Avenue 1-Hougang Avenue 3 and Lorong Ah Soo-Hougang Avenue 3.

The temporary road closure is to facilitate the construction of a new pedestrian overhead bridge, which is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

During the road closure, motorists traveling along Hougang Ave 3 towards Lorong Ah Soo, Tampines Road and Bartley Road East/Airport Road/Eunos Link, are advised to use an alternative route along Defu Lane 10 and Defu Avenue 1.

Barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and follow the information signs displayed.

Marina Square was quieter than usual.
F1 rakes in big bucks but not everyone benefits from it

TNP

