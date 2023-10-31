Passenger keys in wrong Geylang address, then sends Grab driver photo of her chest

From extra charges to inappropriate advances, we often find reports of passengers complaining about their private-hire drivers.

However, drivers themselves have their own grievances and complaints too.

One Grab driver shared a recent experience he had with a passenger who had booked a ride from Geylang to Orchard.

The Facebook user posted screenshots on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Monday (Oct 30) to illustrate what happened.

According to the screenshots, the passenger indicated she wanted to be picked up at Pavillion Square, 345 Geylang Road.

When the driver reached the pick-up point, the passenger was apparently not there. He then messaged her asking her where she was.

She replied saying she was at "325 gaylang (sic)".

When the driver asked her why she keyed in 345, she sent him a photo of her chest.

He replied: "You send picture of your breast no use. Send picture of the place."

He then edited "breast" to "nehneh" after his first reply was flagged as containing 'inappropriate content'.

The driver wrote: "See la see la.. what we drivers have to go through every day?"

He added that he was lucky he received a $4 compensation after the ride was cancelled.

On @sgfollowsall's's Instagram page, the post received over 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Many expressed confusion over why the passenger would send a photo of her chest while others put out their own theories.