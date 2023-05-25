Pedestrian taken to hospital after trailer hits him in Tuas South

A screengrab from dashcam footage of the incident, which shows the man running across two lanes before an orange-and-blue trailer hits him and then grinds to a halt.

A 41-year-old driver is assisting the police with investigations after his trailer hit a pedestrian in Tuas South Avenue 3 on Wednesday.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.10pm.

The 33-year-old male pedestrian was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

Dashcam footage of the incident circulating in Telegram groups shows the pedestrian standing in the rightmost lane of the four-lane road as vehicles travelling in the direction of Tuas West Road whizz past him.

The vehicle recording the video slows to a crawl when the driver spots the pedestrian, who then runs in the direction of a green bus at the left side of the road.

The man makes it across two lanes before an orange-and-blue trailer hits him and then grinds to a halt.

The police are investigating.