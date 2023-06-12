 Pedestrian unconscious after lorry accident in Sungei Tengah, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Pedestrian unconscious after lorry accident in Sungei Tengah

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital unconscious after an accident involving a lorry in Sungei Tengah on Sunday. PHOTO: SHINMIN DAILY NEWS
Chin Hui Shan
Jun 12, 2023 06:27 pm

A 22-year-old pedestrian was taken unconscious to the hospital after an accident involving a lorry in Sungei Tengah on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to National University Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to an accident along Old Choa Chu Kang Road towards Sungei Tengah Road at about 4.10pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos online depict a lorry bearing the name “SRS Civil Engineering” at the accident scene.

At least two tow trucks were on scene, along with LTA officers. A group of at least 10 people were also seen on the road shoulder.
