People pry open doors to escape after JB hotel lift plunges from fourth floor

A Singaporean tourist in Johor Bahru endured a nightmarish 10 minutes when the lift he was taking apparently plunged from the fourth floor.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, which happened at the popular KSL Hotel & Resort.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (June 20), which showed at least seven people climbing through the pried-open lift doors, Kef Tan said the ordeal happened “so sudden and fast”.

Tan said in the captions: "It's horrifying and it's nothing like in the movies. There is no split second for you to take any action."

After the plunge, the lift was stuck in between floors, leaving those trapped in pitch black, with no handphone reception. Tan also said a baby was among those trapped.

Can you imagine how's the feeling plunging down from level 4 all of a sudden feels like? Its horrifying & its nothing like in the movie, there is no split second for u to take any action. It happens so fast & its just a hard stop at level 4, split second a full drop! BANG! A baby is in there too. Pitch black & best part…bell doesnt work! Hp zero reception! 10mins seems like forever in there till everyone agrees on forcing it open!

It’s not clear exactly how those in the lift managed to pry open the doors, but Tan said that those in the lift decided to "take the risk and force open" the door after no one came to help.

According to netizens in the comments, the lifts at KSL Hotel & Resort have shown warning signs before: