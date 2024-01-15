Person taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Bt Panjang flat

SCDF was alerted to a blaze at Block 501 Jelapang Road on Jan 14. The fire originated among the contents of a bedroom in a fifth-floor unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at around 3.55am to a blaze at Block 501 Jelapang Road. The fire originated among the contents of a bedroom in a fifth-floor unit.

SCDF told The Straits Times that its personnel had to forcibly enter the unit to tackle the fire, which they extinguished using a water jet.

About 100 residents self-evacuated from the block before the SCDF arrived. In addition to the individual taken to hospital, SCDF paramedics assessed four others for minor injuries. They declined further medical attention and chose not to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the authorities.

A 75-year-old retiree who lives below the affected unit told Shin Min Daily News he was awakened by noises.

He was initially confused but realised the situation was serious when he heard children crying and SCDF personnel communicating with some residents in Malay.

Describing the scene as chaotic, another resident, 36, recounted how SCDF personnel knocked on doors to urge people to evacuate quickly. She said they helped young children and a visually impaired elderly person make their way out of the building.

The evacuated residents gathered downstairs, where they remained for some time before being allowed to return to their homes.