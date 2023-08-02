PMA rider uses mop to hit cabby who then rains punches on him at Hougang carpark

Two men are assisting the police with investigations after they were involved in a fight at an open-air carpark near Block 307 Hougang Avenue 5 on Tuesday (Aug 1).

In the video of the incident that has been circulating online, voices in the background say that the taxi had hit the personal mobility aid (PMA).

The PMA rider, a man in a checkered shirt and walking with a limp, is seen walking away from the dispute before returning with a mop in hand.

He uses the mop to whack the driver, who then retaliates with a series of punches, causing the PMA rider to fall to the ground.

The PMA rider knocks the cabby off his feet and even puts him in a headlock before the driver gets back on his feet and uses the mop to hit the rider.

The rider gets up to continue the fight but a woman and a man step in to separate them.

The police said they were alerted to the fight at 4.57pm.

"Two men, aged 64 and 65, sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital," a police spokesman said.

"The two men are assisting with police investigations."