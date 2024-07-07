PMD rider taken to hospital after accident with car in Yishun

Screengrabs showing the accident on July 6 at the junction of Yishun Avenue 4 and Yishun Street 51.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on July 6 after she got into an accident involving a car while riding a personal mobility device (PMD).

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident, which happened at the junction of Yishun Avenue 4 and Yishun Street 51, at about 11.35am.

A dashcam video of the incident, shared on social media, shows the PMD rider attempting to cross on one side of the junction as the collision takes place.

After being thrown to the road by the impact, the PMD rider gets back on her feet. The driver of the car can also be seen emerging from his vehicle.

The police said that the PMD rider was taken to the hospital conscious, and that the 46-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.