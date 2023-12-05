Police, ICA crack down on illegal immigrants hiding in factories, drains
The authorities are clamping down on criminal activities taking place in vacant buildings in industrial areas, including premises that have been used by illegal immigrants as hideouts.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Dec 5 conducted an operation, with assistance from JTC Corporation, to flush out unauthorised individuals, including illegal immigrants, in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate area.
The media was allowed to visit the sites after law enforcement officers completed their search of the premises.
No one was arrested during the operation, but officers found a range of items that suggested one vacant building in the area was used as a drug den, and a concealed drain measuring about 90cm wide and 2m high was used as a hideout.
The drain sits about 100m from a two-storey building which previously housed factories. The building is surrounded by a fence and locked gates, but the drain was accessible through a metal manhole cover.
Plastic bags and pieces of cloth were stuffed into several plastic pipes nearby, likely to prevent water from seeping into the drain.
ST spotted more clothing items hung up to dry in the first 80m from the manhole. There were also duffel bags and a bicycle without a wheel.
The stale, foul smell in the drain was inescapable.
Above ground, the vacant factory building nearby also showed signs that illegal immigrants could have hidden there.
Inside there were cigarette butts, beer cans and tissue paper littered on the ground. The occupants had carved large holes in the walls, presumably for a quick getaway during a raid.
There were signs in another vacant building nearby that suggested it had been used as a drug den. Police officers found suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia and also knives. The drug case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.
It is illegal to enter waterways, such as drains, without approval and offenders may be fined up to $3,000. Those found guilty of wilful trespass on property may face a fine of up to $1,000.
