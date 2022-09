Police probing attack on two women at Marquee nightclub

Ms Leeanne O'Donnell (pictured) said she was attacked after she tried to help defend Ms Julia Wong.

Two women were clubbing at the nightclub Marquee together when they were allegedly attacked by at least two men.

One of the women - Ms Leeanne O'Donnell, 23 - posted on her Instagram an account of the incident which happened early on Sunday morning at the club at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort.

She said she was attacked after she tried to help defend the other woman - Ms Julia Wong.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Monday, Ms O'Donnell said she had gone with Ms Wong, 25, to Marquee at 11.45pm on Saturday to meet their friends.

While dancing on a podium at about 2.30am, a man with chin-length hair, who had been at a table in front of the women approached Ms Wong before punching and pushing her off the metre-high structure.

The pair later learnt from eyewitnesses that the attackers had asked Ms Wong for her name but she was punched when she leaned in to hear what they were saying.

Said Ms O'Donnell, a part-time front desk worker: "I jumped in to push the guys attacking her away only to be pushed down and kicked as well.

"I was in shock the entire time and could not remember who the attackers were."

They were assaulted for two or three minutes and it ended when the Marquee bouncers arrived and the attackers fled the scene.

Ms O'Donnell was taken by ambulance to Raffles Hospital for treatment.

Later that day, she went for a check-up at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and her hand was put in a cast. She also had to undergo scans on her eyes.

She said the incident left her with a sprained arm, bruises on her face and shoulders and vision impairment.

Ms O'Donnell had to undergo scans on her eyes. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF MS LEEANNE O'DONNELL

In response to queries from ST, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for Marquee said assistance was immediately rendered to the two women and added that the nightclub is investigating the incident with the relevant parties.

Though affected by the incident, Ms O'Donnell said it has not put her off from returning to the club.

"We are feeling better now, just laughing it off to make ourselves feel better about this terrible experience.

"We are definitely scarred by this incident but we understand it's the fault of the attackers and we will be going back later in the month for another guest DJ," she said.