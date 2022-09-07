Police to take no further action against NUS student who held anti-death penalty sign during graduation

No further action will be taken by the police against a National University of Singapore (NUS) graduate who held up an anti-death penalty sign at his commencement ceremony on July 7.

A police report had been made against the student Mr Luke Levy that month after he had displayed an anti-death penalty message as he posed for a photo when receiving his degree scroll on stage.

Printed on a white piece of paper, the message read: "Abolish the death penalty. No to state murder. End poverty, not life. Blood on your hands."

On Twitter, Mr Levy wrote on Sept 6 that he had received an advisory from the police informing him of the outcome of their investigations.

Sharing a picture of the advisory, he noted that police – while deciding in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers not to pursue the matter – had warned him "to refrain from such conduct in the future".

In earlier tweets, he wrote that the anxious wait while police investigated the matter was "kinda brutal".

"But I knew that this got people talking about the death penalty," he added.

"No regrets with what I did. Never."

Mr Levy also said that he planned to continue "fighting against the death penalty".

Following his actions on stage, NUS responded and said: "All graduates and guests are expected to conduct themselves appropriately during the occasion. It is not a forum for advocacy."