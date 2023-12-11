Port Dickson cafe praises S'pore couple for clearing tables

The couple cleared both their table and the next.

A cafe at Port Dickson, Kopi & Kueh, posted a video on social media to praise a couple of customers who were caught on closed circuit television clearing not only their tray, but also a tray of an adjacent table.

The gracious couple were identified by netizens to be Singaporeans Grace and her husband Josh.

In the CCTV footage, the couple were seen finishing their meal at a cafe where they appeared to be the only customers. They piled all their stuff onto their tray and pushed in their chair and bench before returning the tray to the counter.

But they were not done yet.

The woman returned into the camera frame and cleared the table adjacent to theirs. She picked up the tray and pushed in the askew bench.

A couple of women emerged from a room behind the counter and appeared grateful when they saw the couple with the trays.

For the cynics out there, here's what Grace had to say when asked in another TikTok video what she loved most about her husband: “His heart. He is genuinely good to people. He knows the names of the cleaners of our estate.”